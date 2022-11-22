Roy Keane believes the captains of England and Wales made a “big mistake” by not wearing the OneLove armband during their opening World Cup 2022 games.

After days of speculation, the FA confirmed Harry Kane and Gareth Bale would not wear the armband after Fifa threatened sporting sanctions.

Keane, however, believes they should have done it in the first game.

“If you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been from Kane or Bale,” he said.

“Take your medicine, and then the next game you move on and don’t wear it.”

