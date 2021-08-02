Britain’s Emily Campbell has secured Team GB’s first-ever female Olympic medal in weightlifting after winning an impressive silver medal in the women’s +87kg weightlifting final.

China’s Wenwen Li broke the Olympic record to claim gold after her dominant display at the Tokyo International Forum, while Team US’s Sarah Robles secured bronze.

Had the Games been held a year ago, Campbell may not have been considered a leading medal contender but the Nottingham-born athlete showcased her strength after clinching the European title earlier this year in Moscow.