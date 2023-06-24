‘How dare they?’: Kamala Harris condemns abortion bans one year after Roe fell

US vice president Kamala Harris has condemned states that have implemented full abortion bans, one year since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade.

Roe V Wade was a historic ruling for abortion rights in America, but the law was reversed in 2022, allowing individual states to write their own legislation on abortion.

Harris recalled a conversation she had with her husband, prompting her to ask, ‘How dare they?’ of US states that have written full abortion bans into law.