Wounded veteran gets new custom-built home from non-profit

An amputee veteran has had a new, custom house built as a life-changing gift from non-profit group, Homes for Our Troops.

US Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski fought in the Iraq War, where he lost both legs when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

"This will be the first time in my adult life to have my full, complete independence," Rozanski said.

The house has more than 40 special features to accommodate his needs, including wider door frames, lowered countertops, and a roll-in shower.

