Moment Bull escapes Utah County Fair and charges at crowds before injuring family

A bull escaped the rodeo ring at the Utah County Fair and charged the mother and brother of the state’s lieutenant governor last Thursday night (3 August), injuring them.

Footage shared by Chris Henson shows a Texas longhorn bull entering the rodeo ring in Spanish Fork.

It immediately threw a rider and quickly gored a scarecrow before rodeo cowboys attempted to gain control but a horse crashed into a gate and knocked over a worker.

After breaking out of the ring, the bull knocked down Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s family members, who had minor injuries.

Cowboys brought the bull under control.