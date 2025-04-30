Bizarre moment driver spots a kangaroo bouncing down the highway in Alabama

A runaway kangaroo caused a crash on a motorway in Alabama on Tuesday (29 April), after being filmed hopping along the road.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that the kangaroo was spotted on the side of Interstate 85 in Macon County.

According to the agency, the animal caused two vehicles to crash, though no injuries were reported, including to the kangaroo.

Footage captured by Austin Price shows the animal bouncing alongside the road as he drove past.

“Where are you going, buddy?” Price can be heard saying.

Kangaroos are indigenous to Australia and not native to the United States.