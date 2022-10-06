Florida man swims across Naples to save elderly mother amid Hurricane Ian

A man swam across the flood-struck Floridian city of Naples to save his elderly, disabled mother whose house was filling with water amid Hurricane Ian.

Johnny Lauder used a wakeboard which drifted toward him during his rescue mission to finally reach his mother, who was up to her chin with floodwater when he reached her.

Speaking to the Weather Channel, Mr Laurder said: “If I had of been 20 minutes later, this would have been a totally different interview.

“What we had is gone. But that’s OK. I haven’t lost my family.”

