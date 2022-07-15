Joe Biden greets Prince Mohammed bin Salman with fist-bump on arrival in Saudi Arabia

Joe Biden greeted Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist-bump as he arrived at a palace on Friday (15 July) ahead of talks.

The US president met with the crown prince at Al Salman Palace in Jeddah for discussions aimed at improving the two nations' relationship.

Officials said that Mr Biden would be avoiding close contact on his Middle East tour, such as shaking hands, as a precaution against Covid. However, he shook hands in Israel.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.