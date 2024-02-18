Moment landslide hurtles down major US highway blocking road

Officials caught the moment a huge landslide blocked a highway on the Pacific coast on camera.

The video, which was taken in Klamath, California, shows trees and rocks come hurtling down a slope, blocking the road off.

Emergency workers were already on the scene by the time it happened.

Route 101 is part of this particular highway, and is a popular destination for road trippers, covering California, Oregon, and Washington.

The road will remain closed until further notice while the cleanup operation begins, and specialists can confirm that it’s safe.