President Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Michael J. Fox at White House

Actor and activist Michael J. Fox has accepted the Medal of Freedom from United States President Joe Biden.

The Medal of Freedom Ceremony was held on Saturday, January 4th 2025. During this, nineteen recipients were honored for their 'exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors'.

Held in the East Room of the White House, Fox was recognized for being one of the 'most beloved' actors of all time and for his fearless advocation in supporting others diagnosed with Parkinson's.

Other notable recipients included Hillary Clinton, Denzel Washington, and Anna Wintour.