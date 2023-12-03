New York City considering first US congestion charge

New York City could become the first place in the US to introduce a congestion charge in a bid to reduce traffic and pollution levels.

The charge would apply on weekdays from 6:00am to 18:00pm, and according to proposals, make a $15 fee mandatory for anyone wanting to enter Manhattan below 60th Street in a car.

If you’re in a truck, taxi, or other type of vehicle, it’ll be even more, with tour buses and larger vehicles paying out $36 each time.