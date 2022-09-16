Environmental lawyer calls out Louisiana lawmaker for backing oil industry

An environmental lawyer called out republican lawmaker Clay Higgins for backing the oil industry in a heated clash during a Congressional hearing on Thursday.

Raya Salter, who heads the Energy Justice Law and Policy Center, urged Mr Higgins to “search his heart” and understand that “toxic” petrochemical facilities are “killing black people throughout Louisiana.”

“Ask your God what you are doing to Black and poor people,” Ms Salter pleaded.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform was holding a session where experts were invited to speak about the oil industry and climate change.

