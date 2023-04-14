Moment FBI swoop in and arrest Pentagon leaks suspect

Footage has shown the moment the FBI swooped in an arrested a member of the US Air National Guard over alleged leaked classified Pentagon papers.

21-year-old Jack Teixeira is expected to be charged under the National Espionage Act, and the Pentagon is now facing questions over why security was so lax.

“I’m concerned that it happened, but there is nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of”, commented Joe Biden.

It’s thought the documents were shared in a Discord chat of 25 people, and reportedly included information of when Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons.

