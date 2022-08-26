CCTV shows thief stealing car in Philadelphia with toddler sleeping in back seat

CCTV footage shows the moment a thief stole a car from a gas station that had a toddler in the backseat on Thursday, 25 August.

FOX 29 News Philadelphia said the vehicle was taken from the Sunoco gas station in the city, as the mother paid for her fuel.

Police said the two-year-old, who is non-verbal, was safely returned to his mother after the suspect let the child out of the car around half a mile away from the station.

The toddler was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for evaluation.

