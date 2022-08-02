Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions

Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August, despite warnings from China against the visit.

The House of Representatives Speaker’s trip is the first visit by a US speaker to the country since 1997.

Ms Pelosi and her colleagues arrived in Taipei from Malaysia at 10.45 pm local time.

China has stepped up military activity near the island, which is independently governed but claimed by the Chinese government.

Ms Pelosi has been a vocal critic of Chinese leadership and previously said it is “important for us to show support for Taiwan”.

