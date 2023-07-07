Two teens found illegally smuggled in boot of car in Texas

Bodycam footage has captured the moment police in Texas discovered three immigrants being smuggled - two of which were hiding in the boot.

The driver and one of the victims ate Burger King in the front seats when they were pulled over in Kinney County.

In the boot were a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, that had been brought in undetected from Mexico.

The driver was charged with smuggling of persons, and the three people in the car were referred to US Border Patrol.