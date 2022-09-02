Donald Trump is ‘obviously thinking’ about presidential run in 2024, says son-in-law

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said the former president is “obviously thinking” about running for president again in 2024.

”He hates seeing what’s happening in the country, he had the economy running so well,” the former White House senior advisor said.

Mr Kusher, the husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka, stated his father-in-law would do so “when he is ready.”

The former senior advisor sat down with Sky News in a tell-all interview to address topics such as the Ukraine war, Joe Biden’s election, and the FBI Mar-a-lago raid.

