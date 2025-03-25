JD Vance announces he’ll be joining his wife on controversial Greenland visit

US vice president JD Vance has confirmed he will be joining his wife in Greenland this week to ‘check out what’s going on’ with the country’s security.

In a post to X, Vance revealed he had decided to accompany wife Usha on the trip on Friday (28 March), citing plans to ‘reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland’.

The visit has been described as ‘highly aggressive’ by Greenland’s prime minister, in light of recent comments from President Trump vowing to annexe the autonomous Danish territory in the name of US security.