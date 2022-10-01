Hurricane reaches South Carolina after leaving path of destruction in Florida

Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina after leaving a part of destruction across Florida, turning streets into rivers and costing an estimated $120bn in economic losses.

The storm was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Friday (30 September), but then proceeded to strengthen back into a Category 1 hurricane as it reached South Carolina.

Footage shows the storm ripping apart piers and flooding streets in South Carolina after it made landfall on Friday.

Nearly 2 million Floridians were still without power, with flooding expected to continue for days.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.