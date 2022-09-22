Joe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto Rico

Joe Biden has pledged he will do “everything” he can to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, saying “we’re all in this together.”

Speaking during a Federal Emergency Management Agency meeting, the president said providing aid for the island is “really, really, really important.”

The Category Four storm, which made landfall on 18 September, left much of the island without power or water.

“We’re surging federal resources to Puerto Rico and we’ll do everything - everything we can to meet the urgent needs you have,” Mr Biden said.

