Royal news live: Prince Harry and Meghan stay in Canada ‘rockstar hotel’ ahead of Invictus Games opening
The hotel is said to cost £5,000-a-night and is favoured by Tom Cruise and Ed Sheerhan
Prince Harry and Meghan were all smiles as they jetted into Vancouver ahead of their turn fronting the Invictus Games.
Prince Harry 40, was photographed in the back seat of a blacked-out SUV arriving into the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in a security convoy with his wife Meghan, 43.
A source close to the couple said: “Her attendance underscores her support for her husband and the mission of Invictus, a cause that is deeply personal to both of them.”
The ultra-luxurious Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel’s Chairman’s Suite, is nicknamed the “Rock Star Suite” for its private elevator and views over Stanley Park.
This “one-of-a-kind” two-story room boasts “over 2,250 square feet of pure luxury” its own outdoor rooftop patio, meditation pond and fire pit.
The Duke and Duchess will initially spend three nights in the city of Vancouver before relocating to the ski resort of Whistler for the adaptive winter sports part of the games.
Torch lit for Invictus Games ahead of opening ceremony in Vancouver
The stage is set for the Invictus Games as the Olympic Cauldron at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver is lit ahead of the opening ceremony.
The seventh edition of the games, established by Harry in 2014, begin in Vancouver on Saturday and bring together more than 500 competitors from 23 nations.
It is the first time the games will include winter sports.
Meghan’s attendance is understood to underscore her support for her husband and the mission of Invictus, a cause that is deeply personal to them both, and her focus at the games will be on uplifting her husband, the competitors and sharing their stories.
Prince Harry stays in £5,000-a-night hotel ahead of Invictus Games
Prince Harry 40, has landed in Vancouver and was reportedly seen arriving into the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel in a security convoy as he and Meghan, 43, prepare to front the Invictus Games.
The Mirror reports the cost of the Chairman's Suites at the five-star hotel, which has previously been booked by stars including Tom Cruise and Ed Sheeran, is not advertised publicly, but is believed to be more than £5,000-a-night.
It is not known if Prince Harry and Meghan have booked the Chairman’s Suite that boasts its own outdoor rooftop patio, a meditation pond and fire pit.
The hotel has also been lauded for its cocktail menu, which includes a ‘Dirty Harry’ - a vodka based drink, with dry vermouth, ginger, and pickled cucumber. The beverage was named after Douglas Coupland’s ‘Dirty Harry, 2021’ artwork, which is among artwork hanging by the hotel's elevator entrance.
Team UK departs for Canada ahead of Invictus Games kick-off
British veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service have departed for Canada ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
The seventh edition of the games, established by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, will begin in Vancouver on February 8.
The 62 competitors – all veterans and serving personnel who sustained life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving in the UK Armed Forces – left the country from Birmingham Airport on Thursday.
Team UK’s captain Steve “Hoops” Hooper, an RAF veteran diagnosed with PTSD from his experiences in Iraq before being medically discharged in 2021, said: “The pride the whole team feels representing their country is huge, this means so much to them.”
Charles to meet Pope in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment
The King and Queen are set to spend their 20th wedding anniversary on a state trip to Italy and the Vatican as Charles adapts to living with cancer.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple will be heading on a major spring tour in early April, as Charles, 76, continues to be well enough to forge ahead with regular overseas trips this year.
They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.
Read the full story:
Charles to meet Pope Francis in Italy visit as King continues cancer treatment
The couple will be heading on a major spring tour in early April where they will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican
Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US
“If there's anyone who can keep a secret, it's a royal.”
That is the assumption Lord Ivar Mountbatten was met with after he arrived at a grand Scottish castle to play a game of lies and deception with a star-studded line up.
The King’s second cousin, 61, has joined the cast of The Traitors US, in which a group of chaotically comprised celebrities gathered to play the game which has taken UK viewers by storm.
A direct descendent of Queen Victoria, fans can watch the British aristocrat try to beat the likes of real housewives, Selling Sunset stars and Zac Efron’s brother to win his share of the $250,000 (£200,000) prize pot.
Read the full story here:
Who is Lord Ivar Mountbatten? King Charles’ cousin starring in the Traitors US
The British aristocrat is battling to win his share of the $250,000 prize pot.
Full story: Prince Andrew School changes name to drop ‘controversial ties’
A secondary school named after Prince Andrew is changing its name after the King’s disgraced brother was mired in a string of scandals.
Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from “controversial ties”.
The island’s government said the school believed the change was a crucial step in ensuring its name embodied the values, aspirations, and identity of its students and the wider community.
“The school believes a neutral name will foster a positive and forward-thinking learning environment, free from contentious associations,” it said.
Read the full story here:
Prince Andrew School changes its name to drop ties with disgraced Duke
Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from ‘contentious associations’
Queen Elizabeth II’s personal Land Rover fleet hits the road for US showcase
Britain’s longest-serving monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be honoured by Land Rover for her love of the iconic British motorcar in an exclusive exhibition across the pond.
Americans on the East Coast can catch a glimpse of a number of historic vehicles from the late Queen’s personal fleet and that of the British royal household.
After a successful 2024 tour across the US, one more stop has been marked on the map with royal fans able to check out a specialised collection of Elizabeth II’s own cars at ModaMiami in Florida in March.
The exhibition will showcase a specialised collection of five Series, Defender, and Range Rover models used by the late Queen during her 70-year reign.
The display will feature vehicles used by the Royal family, either in an official capacity or as part of the household fleet.
Who is Stanley Tucci?
The King and Queen have invited Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci for dinner at Highgrove this evening.
The Italian-American actor and author is best known for his roles in the hit films Devil Wears Prada, Lovely Bones, The Hunger Games and Conclave.
He has earned numerous accolades, including six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and a Tony Award.
Palace confirms King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and Vatican
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican.
The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.
They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.
In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.
Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.
The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.
The tour announcement comes the week after Charles travelled to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The couple will attend the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church, which is located in the Vatican – the smallest independent state in the world, which is surrounded by Rome and is the residence of the spiritual leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.
The King is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
The role dates back to Henry VIII, who named himself Supreme Head of the Church of England after he was excommunicated by the Pope and broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century to marry Anne Boleyn.
Charles has long been a champion of the philosophy of slow food
The slow food initiative was launched in 1986 in the small Italian town of Bra when food writer Carlo Petrini took exception to the opening of a McDonald’s in Rome’s Piazza di Spagna, leading to widespread national protests.
It promotes the right to good, clean and fair food for all, and strives to preserve traditional and regional cuisine.
Charles has long been a champion of the philosophy.
The event also promoted ‘slow fashion’, with the King and Queen meeting King’s Foundation’s students and being shown garments demonstrating their sustainable fashion and heritage skills.
The slow fashion movement encourages people to buy fewer, higher-quality items that last longer.
