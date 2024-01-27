Royal news - live: King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate surgery as Kate continues hospital recovery
Sarah, Duchess of York, diagnosed with skin cancer
King Charles spent the night at a central London hospital after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate and is said to be “doing well”.
It is not known how long the monarch will stay at The London Clinic, although reports suggest he could remain there throughout the weekend.
Queen Camilla appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled at reporters while leaving the hospital on Friday.
Buckingham Palace said last week that Charles, 75, would undergo the procedure this week for a benign condition which was common among men over 50.
The King is understood to have visited the Princess of Wales who is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery at the same hospital.
According to PEOPLE magazine, the news of Kate’s hospitalisation came as a surprise to family friends and those who work closely with the royals, with “no indication that anything was wrong”.
It comes as Sarah Ferguson gave a health update while leaving a London hospital on Wednesday days after she revealed she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.
The King has been admitted for treatment on his enlarged prostate at the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery.
Charles, 75, was seen entering the private London Clinic in central London on Friday morning with the Queen at his side.
Charles arrived at the private London Clinic on Friday morning, Buckingham Palace said.
Rishi Sunak sent his "best wishes" to King Charles III and the Princess of Wales regarding their health. His Majesty is preparing to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate this week, and Kate has spent a week in hospital being cared for as she recovers from abdominal surgery. The 42-year-old princess is expected to remain hospitalised for between 10 and 14 days in total. Charles, 75, has returned to Sandringham ready to undergo treatment after flying back from Scotland with the Queen on Friday (19 January). He received his diagnosis on Wednesday having had a check-up after experiencing symptoms.
What are the different types of prostate surgery on offer on the NHS?
Most patients undergoing surgery for a benign enlarged prostate feel well enough in themselves within a day or two, experts have said.
There are a number of different treatment options on offer for the condition, which they described as being as common as arthritis.
According to the NHS website, most men with urinary symptoms will not require an operation, with lifestyle changes such as drinking less alcohol or fizzy drinks, bladder training and eating more fibre recommended in the first instance.
Medicines like diuretics and alpha blockers, which relax the muscle in the gland making it easier to urinate, can also help, or urinary catheters if a patient is unable to pee.
There are also a number of surgeries and procedures if these steps do not work.
The most common on the NHS is called transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), according to Professor Richard Hindley, a consultant urological surgeon working at Hampshire Hospitals.
“TURP is the most common procedure offered in the UK – about 60 per cent of men have that procedure,” he added.
Other procedures include holmium laser (HoLEP) and Greenlight XPS, which use lasers to remove a portion of the prostate, and PLASMA System, during which electrodes are put into the prostate through the urethra.
King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate treatment with Queen at his bedside
The King is “doing well” after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate, said the Queen as she left his bedside after almost six hours.
Charles underwent the procedure at The London Clinic in Marylebone on Friday, and is due to spend the night at the private hospital to recover.
King Charles ‘doing well’ after prostate treatment with Queen at his bedside
What is a benign prostate enlargment?
Benign prostate enlargement (BPE) is the medical term to describe an enlarged prostate, a condition that can affect how you pee.
BPE is common in men aged over 50. It’s not a cancer and it’s not usually a serious threat to health.
Many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case.
King shares details of diagnosis to raise awareness
The King is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.
Charles, who only acceded to throne 16 months ago, cancelled engagements and was urged to rest by his doctors ahead of the corrective procedure.
The Queen had previously said her husband is “fine” and looking forward to getting back to work.
King Charles could spend week in hospital
It is not known how long Charles will spend in hospital but reports suggest he could remain there over the weekend.
The King arrived back in London from Norfolk on Thursday afternoon, ready for the procedure after squeezing in a couple of behind-the-scenes official duties.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles the “very best” for his treatment and a “speedy recovery” afterwards, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
He was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.
King stays overnight in hospital
The King spent the night in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Charles was spotted entering The London Clinic on Friday morning with the Queen at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for following abdominal surgery.
Camilla appeared in good spirits when she first left the premises at 3.10pm – smiling at reporters before getting into a car – after which she returned for a visit lasting around an hour and a half before leaving the private hospital again just before 8pm.
Watch: Queen Camilla smiles as she leaves hospital after visiting King Charles
What is an enlarged prostate?
One in every three men over the age of 50 will have symptoms of an enlarged prostate, which include needing to visit the toilet more frequently, with more urgency, and difficulty emptying the bladder.
An enlarged prostate, known as benign prostatic hyperplasia, does not usually pose a serious threat to health, and it is not cancer.
But patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness with similar symptoms, such as prostate cancer.
Surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.
Treatment can include a number of procedures, including removing part of the prostate gland with a laser, water ablation using the pressure of the water to destroy prostate tissue, or urethral lift implants, which hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra so it is not blocked.
Other options include a prostate artery embolisation, during which tiny plastic particles are injected into blood vessels to shrink the prostate gland by reducing its blood supply.
