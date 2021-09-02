Storm Ida battered New York with heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday night, leading to flash flooding across the city.

Dramatic footage filmed at 28th Street station in Manhattan shows water gushing onto the platform as passengers - seemingly nonchalant - watch on.

A state of emergency has been declared in New York, with Mayor Bill de Blasio suggesting the city was “enduring a historic weather event” with “dangerous conditions”.

The National Weather Service said it had recorded as much as 3.15 inches (8cm) of rain in Central Park in one hour on Wednesday evening.