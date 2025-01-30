Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal prepare second Watkins bid and rival Chelsea for Tel, Man Utd medical booked
The transfer window is approaching its final week as clubs in the Premier League and across Europe seek to close out deals
Arsenal are preparing a spectacular second bid for striker Ollie Watkins while Aston Villa decide whether to sell the England international or Jhon Duran in the final days of the January transfer window.
The Gunners saw an opening bid rejected just hours before Villa’s Champions League match against Celtic, where Watkins scored and then missed a bizarre penalty, with Arsenal desperate to sign a striker before Monday’s deadline. Duran, who has received interest from multiple clubs this month, has been strongly linked with Saudi club Al-Nassr.
Meanwhile, Mathys Tel wants to leave Bayern Munich and is now on Arsenal’s radar having interested Chelsea. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha is seen as an alternative should they not manage to secure either Watkins or RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while Arsenal lead the race for Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan.
Manchester United are closing in on a deal with Lecce for defender Patrick Dorgu but the club need to sell to buy, with Alejandro Garnacho possibly on the way out Marcus Rashford is also searching for a move away from Old Trafford, but only one club looks like a possible option this January.
Elsewhere, England international Chloe Kelly has published a statement asking to leave Manchester City before tonight’s Women’s Super League deadline, while Chelsea consider a late move for Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh.
Arsenal battling Man Utd for Mathys Tel but face one stumbling block for Bayern star
Arsenal and Manchester United are investigating a move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, with his desire to leave the Bundesliga side causing a flurry of activity that has also seen Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur declare their interest.
A significant issue that the Gunners must overcome is whether a loan with an option to buy is possible. Fewer clubs would be interested if it is just a loan without an option to buy.
Meanwhile, United would need to spin plates financially in order to make the move happen but they are one of Tel’s preferred options. He is understood to only want to go to a club where he will be guaranteed a certain number of minutes and who can offer him the most football may well decide his ultimate destination.
The French teenager has stated his desire to leave Bayern Munich and is keen to secure regular football, which both the Gunners and United may be able to offer
Marcus Rashford left with just one transfer option to end Manchester United stalemate
Manchester United and Marcus Rashford are facing up to a period where one of their best-paid stars is in the cold for months, as a suitable move has yet to present itself and only Juventus looks like a possible option this January.
The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences.
That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold.
The 27-year-old was surprised by Ruben Amorim’s latest comments and faces spending the rest of the season on the sidelines unless he can secure a move away
Chloe Kelly demands Man City exit due to 'negative behaviour towards her’
England star Chloe Kelly has demanded to leave Manchester City before tonight’s transfer deadline as says she is no longer "prepared to tolerate negative behaviour towards her".
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night, Kelly said she wanted to “be happy again” and took aim at City for dictating “who I can and can’t join” with only four months left on her contract.
Kelly, 27, has started just one game for City in the Women’s Super League this season and wants to leave in order to get regular game time before this summer’s European Championships.
What has Unai Emery said about Jhon Duran?
Unai Emery said he wanted Jhon Duran to stay but suggested it would be good business for Aston Villa to sell.
"Our players are interesting other clubs and as well [they are] paying good money for us," Emery said.
"But of course our objective here is to keep our structure intelligently because we want to be on the sports side on the level we are and to keep it for a long time is the most difficult challenge we have.
"Of course sometimes we have to do it, maybe sell some players and as well change and try to continue improving always.
"I don't know exactly until everything is done if Jhon Duran is leaving but if he is leaving it is good news for us because it means they are paying good money.
"Because we have developed one young player in two years to get this offer. It is not only for the club, it is the club, the players and team, those circumstances can be positive. Club, the player and the team."
Jhon Duran subject to £64m Al Nassr bid
Jhon Duran was an unused substitute and was seen waving goodbye to fans at the end of Aston Villa’s win over Celtic, as the 21-year-old nears a £64m move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.
Sky Sports report that Duran could undergo a medical in London on Thursday. Villa turned down a £57m bid from West Ham earlier this month.
“With Jhon Duran, you know more or less everything we are speaking here,” Unai Emery said. “He is a fantastic young player, fantastic potential. I was so close with him, trying to work with him in his development.
"But the player has the objective, sometimes they are impassioned. If they are leaving it is because they are doing another way in their career."
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins stance revealed
Aston Villa maintain that Ollie Watkins is not for sale.
The England international signed a new five-year contract in 2023 so Villa re under no pressure to sell him.
Unai Emery said Villa want to keep Watkins, who pointed to the badge when scoring against Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Arsenal 'expected' to make improve Watkins bid
Arsenal are expected to make an improved offer for Ollie Watkins after an opening bid was rejected by Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports.
Arsenal are aware that Villa have two star No 9s in Watkins and Jhon Duran, who don’t play together.
“I cannot talk about any of that, my confidence is that we have an amazing club and people working always to try to improve and let’s see what happens,” Arteta said on Wednesday night when asked about a bid for Watkins.
Unai Emery on Arsenal's bid for Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is determined to keep Ollie Watkins at the club this month amid offers from Arsenal
Just hours after news of the Gunners' bid for Watkins broke, he scored for Villa in their 4-2 Champions League win over Celtic which booked a last-16 spot.
Emery was defiant in his stance on Watkins' future, insisting he was "our striker" and that they would be "very demanding" with a price tag if they were to sell him.
Asked if he could say for certain Watkins would not be sold, the Spaniard said: "I don't want (him to leave).”
Good morning
Hello and welcome to today’s transfer live. After a stunning move from Ollie Watkins, Arsenal are weighing up for another move for the England striker, while Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran is subject to late interest too.
We’ll bring you all the latest.
