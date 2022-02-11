Boris Johnson’s future looks poised on a knife-edge.

Although we have seen an update into the Sue Gray inquiry, the full report is yet to come out, and Cressida Dick, fChief of the Metropolitan Police, has announced the Prime Minister is placed under a criminal investigation for breaching lockdown restrictions.

But, how damaging is partygate to the Conservative party, How many parties took place, and will this be the end of Boris Johnson? The Independent’s political Commentator, John Rentoul, unravels the sordid tale of partygate.