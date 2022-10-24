Climate protesters interrupt Ted Cruz on The View

Climate protestors disrupted Ted Cruz’s interview on The View on Monday, 24 October, demanding more coverage of the climate crisis by news network ABC.

The Texas senator was on the panel show to promote his upcoming book.

As the Republican was speaking, protesters were heard chanting “cover climate now.”

After Mr Cruz continued speaking over the chants, host Whoopi Goldberg said: “Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say but you gotta go.”

Sign up for our newsletters.