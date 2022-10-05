Recent natural disasters have “ended” the debate over the presence of climate change, Joe Biden has said.

The US president was visiting Fort Myers, Florida, after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state last week.

“I’ve been to a lot of disaster areas in the last six months,” Mr Biden said, referencing forest fires and droughts across America.

“The one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether on not there is climate change, and whether we should do something about it.”

