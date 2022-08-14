Great Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years

Two-thirds of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia has recorded the highest amount of coral growth in nearly four decades.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has fallen vulnerable to climate change and widespread mass bleaching because of rising ocean temperatures.

The northern and central parts of the Unesco reef have experienced some recovery while the southern region has seen a loss of coral cover due to crown-of-thorns starfish outbreaks, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

This year, the reef is suffering its sixth mass bleaching due to heat stress caused by climate change.

Sign up for our free newsletters here.