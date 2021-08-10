Italian military police have released footage of an Italian farmer starting a fire in the countryside close to Naples.

The video, filmed by a hidden camera on 6 August, shows a pixellated figure lighting a match before running away as the flames quickly grow.

Reuters reports the arsonist was arrested later that day by the Carabinieri.

The farmer’s shocking actions came just days after wildfires swept across southern Europe, devastating many towns and villages.

High temperatures and hot winds have stoked the blazes, with many continuing to rage across the continent.