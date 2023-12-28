Rare glimpse of critically endangered oceanic whitetip shark captured on camera

The oceanic whitetip is one of the world’s most endangered sharks that has declined by 98 per cent throughout the world after being hunted for its fins or mistakenly caught in fishing nets.

Around the Cayman Islands, where the species is protected, scientists have made a rare, on-screen catch of the shark using a special camera that measures biological information without having to touch the animal.

Known as a baited remote underwater video (Bruv), the scientists hope to use this data to better inform conservation policies across the Caribbean.