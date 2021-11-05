Conservationists in the UK have been able to successfully hatch one of the world’s rarest bird species in a bid to save them from extinction.

The pair of red-billed curassow chicks were born after their eggs were artificially incubated by staff at Chester Zoo for 30 days.

Andrew Owen, curator of birds at the zoo, said when they noticed the female wasn’t sitting on her eggs – the zoo decided to step in as they “couldn’t take any chances.”