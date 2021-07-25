The roads around London's Clapham Common resembled rivers on Sunday afternoon as heavy rains washed over the area.

Footage filmed by a local resident showed overflowing drains on a drive through the area.

"We just wanted to go for a nice walk", Kitti Edwards, 28, told The Independent.

"But ended up just sitting in the car for ages waiting for this storm to pass" she continued.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms covered much of the south of England over the weekend, and the wet weather is expected to continue into next week.