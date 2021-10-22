The West Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge is hosting a climate-themed version of its annual pumpkin trail ahead of Cop26.

A number of pumpkins have been carved into special illustrations that show the effects of climate change, while others have been shaped to celebrate key figures in the environmental debate.

“We’ve got pumpkins on a house floating in the canal to illustrate what it’s like in Hebden Bridge, it floods here.

Extreme weather events can increase because of climate change,” artist Jamie Wardley said of one of the more ambitious installations.

