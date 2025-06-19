Danny Boyle: 28 Years Later Covid pandemic parallels were inevitable

Danny Boyle says it was inevitable the Covid-19 pandemic would shape his latest film, 28 Years Later, which premiered in London on Wednesday (18 June).

The post-apocalyptic horror, directed by Boyle, is a direct sequel to 28 Days Later (2002), set nearly 30 years after the rage virus outbreak. It stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes.

“Even if you're not intentionally including it in a specific way, it definitely influences what you are doing, and some of the behaviour patterns,” Boyle told The Independent.

“It's inevitable, really, because of what we all went through,” he said.

“The way we all reacted to Covid initially… We all hid and put masks on and gloves and disinfected everything. You can't live like that for very long.”

He likened the pandemic to the film, adding, “After 28 years, you would take enormous risks, you know, because you think you could.”