90 Day Fiancé: Angela crushes Michael’s influencer aspirations

The drama was kicked up a gear in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé when Angela Deem said her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, is too boring to be an influencer.

“I don’t know how to say this without being rude, but you’ve got to be interesting. He doesn’t have charisma,” the 56-year-old said of her spouse.

In a confessional, the Floridian suggested that her 34-year-old partner’s dream of being an influencer was a “coverup” to flirt with other women, after she revealed that he blocked her on Instagram.

