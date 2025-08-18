You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

Adam Collard broke down in tears as he spoke about his fianceé Laura Woods’ miscarriage on Celeb SAS.

The former Love Island star bravely opened up about a difficult few months in Sunday night’s episode of the Channel 4 show (17 August).

He said: “We lost something, when it was really close to getting there a second time and telling everyone.”

When the Special Forces team asked about the miscarriage, he said: “I think I was proud of the fact that I was excited for it, which I didn't think I ever would be.

“And when it got taken away, and it was 10 times worse for her.”