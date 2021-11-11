Team GB’s Adam Peaty has commented on his mother’s reaction following his Strictly Come Dancing exit while appearing on BBC Breakfast , saying “I think she just wanted me to do a Paso”.

Peaty, 26, and professional partner Katya Jones were the sixth couple to leave Strictly after losing a dance-off to Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Following his exit, Peaty’s mother Caroline wrote on Twitter that she was “proud” of her son but that the competition was a “total fix” and said: “I’m not buying the public vote”.