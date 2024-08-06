Adele tells fan off mid-concert for getting people to sit down at Munich show

Adele appeared to tell off a fan as he tried to get the crowd to sit down during her live performance in Germany.

The singer was performing at the Open Air Concert in Muncih on Monday (5 August) when the incident took place.

Footage shows the 36-year-old on stage singing her hit Hello. A man in front of her can be seen gesturing fans at the front to sit down.

Adele then appears to spot the fan and points at him.

As she continues singing, she shakes her finger at him and gestures at fans to stand up again.