Angelina Jolie steals show at Cannes after 14-year absence

Angelina Jolie returned to Cannes Film Festival's red carpet after a 14-year absence on Friday, 16 May, for the Cannes Film Festival screening of Eddington.

The actor, 49, joined stars such as Natalie Portman and Rooney Mara as the A24 film — starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone — had its world premiere in competition for Cannes' top prize.

Jolie opted for a strapless champagne-coloured ballgown from Brunello Cucinelli's fall 2025 ready-to-wear womenswear collection.

She posed for photos with Marie Colomb and Thierry Fremaux.

Jolie was last on the festival's red carpet in 2011 at the Tree of Life premiere.