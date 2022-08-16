A$AP Rocky charged after allegedly shooting his former friend

A$AP Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault with a firearm after he was arrested for shooting a former friend in November of 2021.

The rapper posted a $550,000 (£456,400) bail after he was arrested on 20 April on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after returning to California from a trip with his partner, Rihanna.

Fellow member of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron, came forward last week as the alleged shooting victim.

The Independent has reached out to Rocky’s representatives for comment.

