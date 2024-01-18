Watch: Bafta 2024 nominees for best film, leading actor and actress announced

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer, has swept the Bafta film awards nominations with 13 nods.

The film’s star Cillian Murphy, who plays the title role, is nominated in the best actor category, going head-to-head with fellow Irishman Barry Keoghan for Saltburn.

Murphy’s co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr are also nominated for supporting prizes, while Nolan has scored a best director nod and the drama is recognised in the best film category.

The best actress prize sees Barbie star Margot Robbie compete against Poor Things star Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan for Maestro, Sandra Huller for Anatomy Of A Fall, Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple and Vivian Oparah for British romantic comedy Rye Lane.