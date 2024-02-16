David Tennant’s only rule for the Baftas involves Taylor Swift

David Tennant has revealed the one rule he will follow as he hosts the 2024 Baftas on Sunday, 18 February.

The Doctor Who star spoke to Variety ahead of this weekend’s ceremony.

It comes after Jo Koy’s jokes fell flat with the Golden Globes audience in January.

When asked if he had any fears of his jokes not landing on Sunday, Tennant said: “I’m just there to hold it all together. And don’t diss Tay Tay, I think is the lesson to be learned. I live in a house of Taylor Swift fans, so I know better.”