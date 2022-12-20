His Dark Materials has returned for a third season and is “visually better than ever before”, according to Binge or Bin ’s Jacob Stolworthy.

The third and final season, adapted from Philip Pullman’s series of the same name, sees Asriel working to build a new Republic of Heaven.

Jacob says he thoroughly enjoyed the show despite not having read Pullman’s books, praising screenwriter Jack Thorne who “nails it” in engaging audiences who may not have read the source material.