BBC News presenter declares ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ after latest on-air blunder

BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri declared “I’m Ron Burgundy” after an on-air blunder on Tuesday morning (11 June).

Ms Moshiri was introducing a segment on “new hope” for the dwindling hazel dormice population when she noticed an issue with her autocue.

Reading from the screen, she said: “It is hoped a new project which sees them re-released into their natural habit could help to restore their population.

“Is it habit or habitat? I am probably going to get emails about this. Well it is habit on the autocue so what can I say.”

Acknowledging the blunder, Ms Moshiri signed off by saying “I am Ron Burgundy” - referencing the infamous Anchorman character played by Will Ferrell.