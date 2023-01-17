Ken Bruce announced on BBC Radio 2 he will be leaving the station in March 2022, after 30 years of presenting the mid-morning weekday show.

The broadcaster shared the news on his show on Tuesday 17 January, commenting: “Some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years.”

Greatest Hits Radio shared on their Twitter account that the 71-year-old will be joining their station from April after the end of his contract with BBC.

