Bernard Cribbins, veteran actor and musician who narrated The Wombles, played Albert Perks in The Railway Children and starred in Doctor Who, has died aged 93.

A statement from his agents at Gavin Barker Associates confirmed the news on Thursday (28 July).

“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question,” the message read.

“He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”

