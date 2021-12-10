Brian Cox says he’s 'worried' about Succession castmate Jeremy Strong

Succession’s Brian Cox has admitted that he does “worry” about the lengths that castmate Jeremy Strong does go through to prepare himself to play one of the leading roles in the HBO show.

Cox was speaking about a recent New Yorker profile of Strong which detailed his acting methods on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show on Wednesday (8 December) when he made the comments.

The veteran British actor compared the 42-year-old to Daniel Day-Lewis, and warned he could end up burned out if he continues in this vein.