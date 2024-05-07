Watch: Kim Kardashian arrives at Met Gala in tiny silver corset

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala 2024 in New York as she stunned crowds in a tiny silver corset.

The 43-year-old wore a custom Maison Margiela silver corset and sheer lace skirt as she dazzled on the red carpet in New York City on Monday night (6 May).

She teamed her outfit with matching shiny silver platform heels.

The model and actress was joined on the red carpet by her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner, who wore a champagne coloured Oscar de la Renta evening gown.