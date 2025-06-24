Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has shared some personal photos of her father enjoying family time as the Hollywood actor navigates his dementia diagnosis.

The 31-year-old posted a carousel of images on Instagram on Sunday (22 June).

One image shows her embracing her father, whilst another features the two laughing at one another as Tallulah holds his hand.

The Die Hard actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023.

On Father’s Day this year, Willis’ other daughter, Rumer, candidly opened up about her father’s diagnosis.

“I’ll try to remind myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you,” she wrote online.