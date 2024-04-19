Tallulah Willis honoured her father Bruce Willis with a sweet gesture as she attended the 30th-anniversary presentation of Pulp Fiction.

The 30-year-old donned a black cap bearing her father’s first name in white letters as she attended the star-studded event with her stepmother Emma Heming Willis on Thursday evening (18 April).

Willis starred as Butch Coolidge in the Quentin Tarantino-directed feature, which also starred Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

The 69-year-old actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which is “aggressive and very rare”.